Follow up: Kyle Hardy benefit brings in more than $30,000

Earlier this week, KX News reported on a Rolla man awaiting a double-lung transplant to treat Cystic Fibrosis.



Kyle Hardy and his family were humbled to see about 500 people attend a benefit in Rolla Tuesday night.

More than 100 items were sold in a silent auction and about $32,500 was raised to help Kyle Hardy with medical, travel, and living expenses that are expected to reel in after the transplant.



That means the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota will be able to match $30,000 to help as well.

With an expected out-of-pocket cost of about $100,000, Kyle Hardy and his family forge ahead to reach that goal.

They are still waiting for the call that will get Hardy his new lungs.