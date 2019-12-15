Following Friday Fire, a Portion of Walmart will Remain Closed for Months

Following Friday morning’s fire at the north Walmart in Bismarck, an associate tells us the garden center will be closed until March, due to the fire and smoke damage.

The store did re-open Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. with a portion, including the garden center, blocked off.

Around 8:00 yesterday morning, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Walmart supercenter. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the store, so they did a quick 360 inspection to find the source of it.

During the search, they found fire on the south side of the store, in the garden center area. Firefighters were able to control and extinguish it.

The store was evacuated and no one was injured.

Bismarck Police say this could be a case of arson. An investigation is currently underway by BPD and the fire department.

