Food and friendship: Catering business creates closer company

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The original previous owners of Taylor Made BBQ are expanding their horizons… with their new catering company. They wanted to create a more curated and customizable menu for clients, so they started Naive Melody Catering this November.

After Adam and Kendra Taylor closed their BBQ shop, they still wanted to connect with the community over food. So they started a catering company with pop-up options and delivery service. They make food outside the realm of BBQ, usually things they’d eat at home.

“We really like ethnic food a lot. Thai food and Indian food are kind of our favorites. But also on the lighter side, I would do anything for a good salad,” said Kendra. “So you know we kind of like to offer what we eat ourselves and that’s going pretty well, I would say.”

The Taylors said they got their business name from a love song by the band Talking Heads.

Since they no longer have a brick and mortar business, they prepare everything out of commercial kitchens like the one at First Lutheran Church in Mandan.

For more information on Naive Melody Catering, check them out here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9"

Diabetes Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Prevention"

DPP Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPP Interview"

Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down"

Airport Measles Exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Measles Exposure"

Legacy Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Gymnastics"

ND Courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Courts"

Tax Exemption Deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption Deadline"

Standing Rock Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Emergency"

High-Speed Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "High-Speed Chase"

Medina Emergency Responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Emergency Responders"

Burleigh Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Construction"

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Washburn HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn HS Bball"

Beulah/Hazen Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah/Hazen Wrestling"

Mandan Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Girls Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge