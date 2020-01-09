Food and friendship: Catering business creates closer company

The original previous owners of Taylor Made BBQ are expanding their horizons… with their new catering company. They wanted to create a more curated and customizable menu for clients, so they started Naive Melody Catering this November.

After Adam and Kendra Taylor closed their BBQ shop, they still wanted to connect with the community over food. So they started a catering company with pop-up options and delivery service. They make food outside the realm of BBQ, usually things they’d eat at home.

“We really like ethnic food a lot. Thai food and Indian food are kind of our favorites. But also on the lighter side, I would do anything for a good salad,” said Kendra. “So you know we kind of like to offer what we eat ourselves and that’s going pretty well, I would say.”

























The Taylors said they got their business name from a love song by the band Talking Heads.

Since they no longer have a brick and mortar business, they prepare everything out of commercial kitchens like the one at First Lutheran Church in Mandan.

For more information on Naive Melody Catering, check them out here.