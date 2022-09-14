BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region.

Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.

Sister Kathleen Atkinson says that is unusual to be distributing that much food and supplies at the beginning of the month. The need has been particularly great lately.



Ministry on the Margins is distributing supplies to around 200 households a week, and Sister Atkinson says a major factor in seeing this increase is inflation, which is impacting so many family budgets.

“Cost of food is up. Cost of fuel is up. It’s back to school time and that puts a burden on both the people coming to us for food as well as the people who are shopping for their families and usually doing donations,” said Sister Kathleen Atkinson, executive director.

Ministry on the Margins is encouraging people to bring supplies to food drives around our area.