Food delivery service? How about alcohol?

With restaurants closing their dine-in services, many are leaning towards delivery options — but food isn’t the only thing you can have delivered.

The Tap Room in Minot is getting creative with how you get your adult beverages. They are now offering a delivery service. You can now have wine, beer and liquor delivered right to your doorstep.

The owner said the new business venture will not only help him but also other businesses in the beverage industry.

“It’s just about making a little bit of an adjustment to our operations. To try and at least take some of the strain off whatever packages are coming. They are going to have to assist all the businesses across the country. At least we’re trying,” said Jon Lakoduk, owner of Tap Room.

He said they will start off with a small selection of beverages first.