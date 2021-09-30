Food drive being held for emergency shelter in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is just one day away and marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Two local organizations are teaming up to help stock the shelves at the emergency shelter.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center and the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police – Souris Valley Regional Lodge #7 – are sponsoring the second annual food drive.

The food will be used to restock the pantry of the emergency shelter, which is a short-term place for people who have experienced trauma and violence to figure out their next steps.

Shelf-stable items like rice, mashed potatoes, and canned goods are being requested.



The Executive Director of the DVCC says, being aware of domestic violence is important because it affects us all.

“It does impact each and every one of us, and it isn’t something that is somebody else’s problem. It sneaks into all of our lives,” said Jill McDonald.

Donations will be accepted throughout the entire month.

Donations can be dropped off at: