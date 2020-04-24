Food drive for Minot food pantries

Our local food pantries need your help, so Magic City Harley-Davidson and Pure Powersports are partnering to hold a food drive to benefit Minot food pantries from now until April 30.

They’re asking for donations of nonperishable food items such as canned goods, dried items and boxed food; canned vegetables, fruit, meat, soups, spaghetti-o’s, ravioli, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, instant potatoes, stuffing, hamburger helper, mac n cheese, ramen noodles; breakfast items like cereal, granola bars, pancake mix, Pop-Tarts, Nutrigrain bars, oatmeal, muffin mix; and more.

Drop off locations are at Magic City Harley-Davidson and Pure Powersports in the front entryways. If you’d prefer to not go inside the store, you can call the stores and someone will go to your car and get the items from you.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation instead, CLICK HERE.

Magic City Harley-Davidson

-Phone: 701.839.6330

-Location: 6701 US-83

Pure Powersports

-Phone: 701-852-7873

-Location: 1520 US-2