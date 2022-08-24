MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, people have the chance to support a good cause while trying out a variety of food trucks.

The 6th annual Minot Food Truck Festival will be held on August 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Oak Park.

There will be over 20 different food trucks, craft vendors, jumping castles, and more.

The proceeds will go towards the NDstrong subsidiary, Film Dudes.

“We go into schools and we make films with the students. Currently, we’re working with over nine schools this upcoming year all across North Dakota and it’s just such a fun time. We go into the schools, we teach them about filmmaking, we make mini movie trailers, and then we have a grand showcase in front of their communities, parents, and teachers. Kinda roll out the red carpet and we have a great time doing it,” said Eric Thoemke.

The entry fee for the festival is $5.

It’s not guaranteed that every food truck will accept cards, so ATMs will be located across the street at High Air Ground.