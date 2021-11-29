Food pantries striving to restock shelves in time for Christmas

Food pantries are now aiming to replenish their shelves in time for Christmas after giving out food boxes so families could have a delicious healthy Thanksgiving meal.

“In a given year, we will provide 2.6 million meals throughout Burleigh, Morton County. It is certainly a high emphasis area for us. Certainly, places where people are in need,” Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager, Jared Slinde said.

Smaller-sized pantries such as Corpus Christi Catholic Church have also distributed dozens of food boxes.

“We fed 95 families our holiday food baskets this year which is everything you need to cook a Thanksgiving meal, in addition to another 30 families who went through our regular food pantries last Monday,” Parish Manager Tracy Kraft said.

Larger pantries like Great Plains have not been receiving donations as they have in past years.

“We’re down by 43% in terms of food donations at this time compared to where we were a year ago. Grocery stores have less to sell, therefore they are going to have less to donate,” Slinde said.

Christmas is a month away and there has been an increase in food prices, especially meat.

The pantry at Corpus Christi Food Pantry has been providing chicken and turkey to help families celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“It’s very challenging, especially things like the meat you distribute for a holiday basket because things just cost a lot more right now than they used to. Any monetary donations are always put towards trying to purchase those kinds of things,” Kraft said.

Both pantries are now accepting items like cereal, peanut butter, pancake mix, fruits, vegetables and other nonperishable food items to help with restocking shelves.

“We don’t ever see a situation where we’re ever going to run out of food. We certainly hope that never becomes the case,” Slinde said.

To donate to Great Plains Food Bank, click here.

To learn about donating to Corpus Christi Food Pantry, click here.