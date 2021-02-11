Food sovereignty grant provided for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A “food sovereignty” project is now in the works at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town.

If you’re wondering what food sovereignty is, it’s the ability to control your own food — from planting to consuming.

A two-year, $100,000 grant is intended to develop a community education program in master gardening and holistic health.

This was inspired as a response to the isolation created by the pandemic.

The project is designed to build on current agricultural resources and traditional Native American values.

Another aspect of holistic health includes trading crops for those who don’t have access to their own land or community garden.

Ruth Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills said, “You can grow something on your porch, and it’s one particular plant, but you can use that to trade other people who have larger gardens.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Food Sovereignty

Filling Vacancies

Yearly Sessions

Less Testing

Hemp Program

Biden visits National Institutes of Health amid war on COVID-19

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

BSC Volleyball

Giving Hearts Day

Today is the coldest day of the week for most

NDC FEB 11

Napoleon-GS Wrestling

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr Wynne on HCQ

United Way Behind

Wellington Vaccines

104th Birthday!

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News