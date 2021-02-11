Food sovereignty grant provided for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College

A “food sovereignty” project is now in the works at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town.

If you’re wondering what food sovereignty is, it’s the ability to control your own food — from planting to consuming.

A two-year, $100,000 grant is intended to develop a community education program in master gardening and holistic health.

This was inspired as a response to the isolation created by the pandemic.

The project is designed to build on current agricultural resources and traditional Native American values.

Another aspect of holistic health includes trading crops for those who don’t have access to their own land or community garden.

Ruth Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills said, “You can grow something on your porch, and it’s one particular plant, but you can use that to trade other people who have larger gardens.”