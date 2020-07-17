Foods to avoid feeding your pets during the summer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Grilling_1464193216703_100662_ver1_20161227142607-159532

   It may be hard to say no to your dogs when they’re begging for table scraps.

With more people grilling during the summer, we spoke to a veterinarian to find out what foods you should avoid giving pets.

Dogs can choke on chicken and rib bones, plus they aren’t able to digest them very well.

Garlic and onions can cause anemia, and grapes or raisins can cause kidney issues.

Pet owners should also avoid pork products because they could lead to pancreatic problems.

“People love to feed table food, but dogs can get really sick too from getting stuff that they’re not used to. If you want to give them something, just give them a very small piece so they feel like they’re getting a little treat. And, we see a lot of obesity issues so a lot of dogs don’t need that either,” said Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer, veterinarian.

She says she treats between six to eight dogs suffering from intestinal issues every week.

If your dog gets in the trash, she says not to give them food or water for 24 hours if they’re vomiting.

And if your dog is choking, try and get the item out of their mouth, perform heimlich or see a vet as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Adopting 5th Child

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17

Alternative Baseball League

NDC JULY 17

Prepare for dangerous heat and severe storms

Furry Friends July 17

Baseball 7-16

Watch For Census Scams

Racing Dog

Private School Planning

Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More than racing

Crisis Hotline

Magical Minot

Next Gen 911

Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger

Aluminum Can Shortage

Parks and Rec Month

SSN Scams

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss