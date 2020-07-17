Foods to avoid feeding your pets during the summer

It may be hard to say no to your dogs when they’re begging for table scraps.

With more people grilling during the summer, we spoke to a veterinarian to find out what foods you should avoid giving pets.

Dogs can choke on chicken and rib bones, plus they aren’t able to digest them very well.

Garlic and onions can cause anemia, and grapes or raisins can cause kidney issues.

Pet owners should also avoid pork products because they could lead to pancreatic problems.

“People love to feed table food, but dogs can get really sick too from getting stuff that they’re not used to. If you want to give them something, just give them a very small piece so they feel like they’re getting a little treat. And, we see a lot of obesity issues so a lot of dogs don’t need that either,” said Sharon Otto-Tafelmeyer, veterinarian.

She says she treats between six to eight dogs suffering from intestinal issues every week.

If your dog gets in the trash, she says not to give them food or water for 24 hours if they’re vomiting.

And if your dog is choking, try and get the item out of their mouth, perform heimlich or see a vet as soon as possible.