Footage of Minot featured in national advertisement

You may have noticed some familiar places featured in a national advertisement for Bank of America recently.

That’s because two Minot filmmakers were contacted to film different areas of the Magic City for a commercial about the impact of COVID-19 on America.

Eric Thoemke and Matthew Maldonado normally make advertisements for businesses along with other creative projects, but the two were excited for the opportunity to showcase the city of Minot on a bigger scale.

“The coolest part of the entire project was the fact that, you know, being able to see a place that you grew up in and being able to bring a national ad here to film it here in Minot and to allow people to see our city in a different light,” Thoemke said.

To watch the commercial, click here.