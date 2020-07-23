For Belle’s Sake Rescue reopens applications for Spay and Neuter Assistance Program

According to the American Pet Products Association, about half of litters from cats and dogs are not planned.

That’s why For Belle’s Sake Animal Rescue in Sawyer is excited to reopen applications for the Spay and Neuter Assistance program.

The program, which provides vouchers for the procedures at a low cost, is meant to prevent overcrowding in shelters and reducing the number of stray animals in Minot and the surrounding area.

The manager of the program says it can also help improve the health of the animals.

“Things like less behavioral issues, reduced risk of some cancers and illnesses, not to mention just the financial peace of mind of knowing that you’re not suddenly gonna have to take care of like six puppies or kittens or whatever,” FBS Spay and Neuter Assistance Program Manager Kriss Abbott said.

To learn how you can apply or donate to the program, click here.