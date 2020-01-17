For every inch of snow in Fargo, Busch will take $1 off your beer

Yes, you read the headline right. As the snow falls, so does the price of Busch.

For every inch of snow that accumulates in Fargo, North Dakota this season from Jan. 1 to March 20, Busch will take $1 off your beer up to $30.

All you need to do is purchase an 18-pack, 24-pack or 30-pack of Busch, Busch Light or Busch Ice, keep those receipts and watch the KX News weather team tell you how much snow we’re getting. It’s that simple!

Then, head to this link to claim your money.

Now, who’s wishing for more snow?