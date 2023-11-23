MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — While many of us were at home enjoying the holiday with family, first responders have been out working to keep us all safe, because, to them, Thanksgiving is like any other day.

The holidays are an exciting time of year and usually involve families getting together, but some people can’t make it to their family dinners.

Many of these people working the holiday include law enforcement, dispatchers, first responders, and men and women in our military. These individuals serve and protect our community and country no matter the time of year.

“Essentially, we knew what we were getting into when we got unto the field, all first responders knew the sacrifice, and families of the first responders knew the sacrifice we’re given as well.

And the importance of us doing it is so other people can enjoy their holidays,” said Justin Janes, one of Mandan’s Police Patrol Officer

Despite the holiday, some law enforcement agencies, like Mandan police, are working 12-hour shifts.

“Our job is that we are here constantly, so holidays, bad weather, weekends, nights, it doesn’t matter you always have first responders, fire, metro, or police officers, and we’re always constantly here to answer calls,” Janes explained. “To go help whoever is in need, to whoever is in crisis at the time, so even on normal jobs day off, we’re still patrolling and doing whatever we can to make sure everyone’s holidays, weekends better and safer.”

Although serving is on the top of Janes’s mind as he patrols through the city of Mandan, his family still remains a top priority, so celebrating the holiday on a different day is a common solution for the men and women in blue.

“One thing that I’ve realized doing this job is that families have to sacrifice as well and they know that going in so there’s this big support system with that that helps us get through working the holidays and things like that whether it’s working out,” he explained.

So this holiday season, be sure to thank a first responder, or anyone for that matter who protects and serves the community.