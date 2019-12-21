For the first time since 2002, NDHP could have less than 100 fatalities

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation are just 11 days from the new year.

So far, there have been 96 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. If it stays below 100, it would be the lowest number of fatalities since 2002.

50 percent of fatalities are from people driving under the influence, according to a sergeant from highway patrol. Other causes are driving distracted and right-of-way violations.

So for the next several days, they’re adding extra troopers to keep you safe.

“The highway patrol has several overtime programs that we’ve implemented at the end of the year here,” said Sgt. Kevin Huston.

“Whether it’s click-it-or-ticket, alcohol enforcement overtime and then also just high visibility overtime. We’ve put more troopers on the road on their days off and things like that so we can be more visible to the motoring public.”