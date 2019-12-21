For the first time since 2002, NDHP could have less than 100 fatalities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation are just 11 days from the new year.

So far, there have been 96 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. If it stays below 100, it would be the lowest number of fatalities since 2002.

50 percent of fatalities are from people driving under the influence, according to a sergeant from highway patrol. Other causes are driving distracted and right-of-way violations.

So for the next several days, they’re adding extra troopers to keep you safe.

“The highway patrol has several overtime programs that we’ve implemented at the end of the year here,” said Sgt. Kevin Huston.

“Whether it’s click-it-or-ticket, alcohol enforcement overtime and then also just high visibility overtime. We’ve put more troopers on the road on their days off and things like that so we can be more visible to the motoring public.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Deaf and Blind Runner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf and Blind Runner"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Bismarck FD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FD"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge