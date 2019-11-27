For those who can’t enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home, some restaurants, others will be open for service Thursday

If you’re not into cooking a full Thanksgiving meal or simply can’t this year, there are some restaurants in the area that are open on Turkey Day.

Here is a short list of places we found so far that will be open in the Bismarck-Mandan area:

  • Ruby Tuesday
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Marlins 
  • Denny’s 
  • Cracker Barrel 
  • Perkins

There may be others that will also be open — in general, you should probably call first to see if your favorite restaurant will be serving on Thanksgiving Day.

Besides restaurants, a few other places are offering a Thanksgiving Day meal:

Mandan Eagles Club

First Presbyterian Church in Bismarck

First Lutheran Church in Mandan

