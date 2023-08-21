BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The battle for the historic rail bridge continues and this time, it’s being brought to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

KX News visited the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library to find out what one group is doing to try to keep its memory alive.

The Missouri Riverbed is considered sovereign land — and as such, BNSF must obtain a permit in order to construct or demolish the rail bridge.

“Any historically significant structure located on state land, like the bridge, must have the permission of the state historic board before it can be altered or destroyed,” said Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) Secretary Ann Richardson. “And that had not been given.”

According to FORB, permission has been given by the Department of Water Resources — but not by the state historic board.

“We participated in two public meetings, gave hundreds of comments, and essentially, those public comments were ignored,” continued Richardson. “And then, when we appealed to district court, our appeal was dismissed — not on the merits of our comments, but on a technicality of who we should’ve appealed to — which actually wasn’t a correct dismissal.”

As a result of this dismissal, FORB is appealing for a stay. This week, they appeared over Zoom in front of the North Dakota Supreme Court for a hearing.

“We have an initial appeal in of the district court’s decision,” said FORB’s Attorney Bill Delmore. “But we’ve asked for something somewhat extraordinary. We’ve asked that the court take original jurisdiction and that they rule on it as if we were first going there. By that, we’re asking that when they rule on ownership, they rule on 550207 — but they would have the authority to issue a stay to prevent any more potential damage being done. And we claim that both permits should not have been issued, so it’s appropriate to issue a stay. And this is very rare where they do original jurisdiction. We still have the appeal in, but there’s two separate files.”

Original Jurisdiction deals with a court’s power to hear and decide a case before any appellate review.

The big question with the rail bridge has always been — is this a state issue or a federal one?

Friends of the Rail Bridge say that this is a state issue, and as such, should be decided by the state — especially when it comes to this stay.

According to Delmore, BNSF is digging immense pits that could endanger the current bridge, and, if granted, the stay would stop this.

FORB says the case is now bringing up the question of what say the public has in their sovereign lands.

“The public loves this bridge, demonstrably,” noted Richardson. “It’s everywhere, right? We should have a say in what happens in our home — we should have a say in what happens to our historic structures. Bismarck-Mandan wouldn’t exist if this bridge hadn’t been constructed, and that is true. These cities sprung up because of the railroad, and that tie to that past, the idea that that structure can and should still stand. We deserve to have a say in that process.”

Friends of the Rail Bridge propose that rather than destroy the historic structure, the railroad should construct a new one at — least 92 feet away from the original one.

Officials say it’s difficult to anticipate what the court will decide, but they’re expecting an answer within the next month.