BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In 1989, then-Bismarck Mayor Marlan “Hawk” Haakenson helped commemorate the capitol city as part of North Dakota’s 100th anniversary.

He honored an area along the east side of the Missouri River with a centennial beach plaque.

And, the former Mayor says the area known as Centennial Beach is the only Centennial Project in Bismarck.

He says the right thing for city commissioners to do is to restore the sign back to their former glory.

“It’s a wonderful building called the Landing and the predominant signage out there is the landing. But the name is Centennial Beach. We feel it should be recognized as such,” said Haakenson.

In the end, city commissioners decided they’ll explore more options for Centennial Beach Plaque.