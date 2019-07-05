Former Bismarck Police Chief Takes on Second Post-Retirement Job

A former Bismarck Police Chief is on to his second post-retirement career. Although he told KX News, he doesn’t feel retired.

Dan Donlin will be the New State Radio Director starting Monday.

Today, he introduced himself to his new co-workers busy handling the state’s emergency calls.

After three decades of service, Donlin retired from the Bismarck Police Department in July last year. He says the skills he gained as an officer will come in handy in his new job, but he’ll still have a lot to learn.

Donlin shares, “One person in DES that I’ve known before told me, I’m going to be drinking from a firehose, because there’s going to be a lot of information and a lot of things coming at me. But I’ll take my time, learn what I can as quickly as I can, and create those relationships. I’m very excited for this opportunity.”

He says he’s ready to dive right in and get to know those who handle emergency services in counties all over North Dakota.