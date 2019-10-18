Former Governors’ Mansion getting new look after being around well over a century

BISMARCK — The former governors’ mansion is in the process of getting a new diamond pattern shingles on the roof and a lightning rod.

Officials say the shingles were falling apart and it was time to give it more of an authentic look.

The house was built in 1884 and is one of the older houses in Bismarck.

The project cost $70,000 and that money came from The Society for the Preservation of the Former Governors’ Mansion, along with private donations and state funding.

Officials say this historic site adds to the history of North Dakota.

“It was an accomplishment to build something like this in Bismarck. You are talking about a time when horses are putting droppings in the street. The streets were made out of dirt and to build this, it would have really stood out. This was kind of the wild west at the time and yet Asa Fisher built this beautiful house. We are lucky to have today,” said Robert Hanna, historic sites manager.

The project should be completed in a few weeks.