BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —The former governor’s mansion located on Avenue B in Bismarck allows visitors to take a step into history. The home, built in 1884 was built for a businessman.

It then became our state’s governor’s mansion.

Claudia Berg, Board Member of the Former Governor’s Mansion, said, “It’s a really important site for Bismarck and for North Dakota. It was the home of many governors of North Dakota before the newer residence was built up on the capitol grounds. And the history here is wonderful. It goes back to early Bismarck.”

The mansion plays host to lots of events, like the one today.

Jonathan Campbell, site supervisor, discussed the importance of these community events. “We have our annual holiday open house today. We’ve been doing this since the 1980’s. There might have been a year or two where we didn’t do it for various reasons, but about 10 years ago, we started having Santa here. And that’s been a tradition here ever since. Santa has been great for the kids.”

Families and children were invited to visit with Santa and make ornaments, all while enjoying some delicious treats.

“Santa is our main event, but people are welcome to come in and just tour the house. We have hot cider and cookies. You know, it’s really a social. People can come in and visit, talk about the history and learn,” said Campbell.

Up next for the governor’s mansion is another holiday open house next Sunday as well.

“Saturday, December 10th, we are going to be having an ornament making and trimming our tree. Families are welcome to come and make an ornament. We’ll have hot cider and cookies again. Have some fun crafting,” said Campbell.

Santa will also be back for the day, and the mansion will have plenty of goodies to go around.