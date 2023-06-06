BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Former Governor’s Mansion hosted the first of their many summer events, called “Let’s Rock.”

Kids of all ages came down to the mansion, picked out a rock, painted it up with whatever design they wanted, and took it home.

Sarah Fox, the outreach coordinator for the Former Governor’s Mansion, shared a unique way that this event can bring the community together.

“There’s actually a Facebook group called ‘Bismarck Rocks,'” said Fox. “What people can do is they can paint rocks and hide them in places that are okay, so for example, around town or at the mall, or at the library, or the Heritage Center. People go find them, and when they find them, they can post them on Bismarck Rocks, and it’s a really great way to tie the community together, a fun activity, and it’s a great way to see people’s artwork.”

The Former Governor’s Mansion will be celebrating Worldwide Knit in Public Day this Saturday.

They’ll have a knitting project for toddlers and preschoolers at 10 and 11 a.m., with public knitting on the lawn from 12-4 p.m.

To check out the Bismarck Rocks Facebook page, you can check it out here. To check out the rest of the Former Governor’s Mansion summer events, check it out here.