LINTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A former Lincoln Public School teacher has pleaded guilty to stealing money from a school fundraiser, which has now been deemed a misdemeanor.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jay Schmaltz turned in more than $2,000 less than the actual amount raised during the fundraiser last school year.

A preliminary hearing was held for the case on Monday, and Schmaltz entered a plea deal that brought the felony charge down to a misdemeanor.

He will now pay $2,395 in restitution and is on unsupervised probation until 2025.