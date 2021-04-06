Former Mandan officer accused of felony sex crimes could change plea

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1483724744093.jpg

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A plea agreement could be in the works for a former Mandan police officer charged with felony sex crimes.

Court records show the prosecution has moved to amend the charges against Scott Warzecha and the defense has made a request to cancel his trial which was scheduled to start Thursday.

Warzecha is accused of using his cellphone to record a minor.

Warzecha was a 13-year police veteran and the department’s dog handler. He was placed on administrative leave at the onset of the investigation and fired a few days later.

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for April 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Larry's Hydro Lettuce: Fresh to your table all year long!

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnemInuteForecast 4/6

Tuesday's Forecast: A few rain showers possible but many remain dry

NDC APR 6

Legacy Baseball

Minot Girl's Soccer

Mandan Baseball

Minot Girl's Tennis

Rural Landowners

Evacuation Checklist

Coffee Cruise

KX Convo: Chris Hagan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Study: Wearing masks can help reduce your allergies

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/5

Monday's Forecast: A slight chance for rain and cooler

NDC APR 5

ND PIGGYTALES- OTS

BSC Baseball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News