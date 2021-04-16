Former Mandan officer has pled guilty to felony sex crimes involving a minor

A former Mandan police officer charged with felony sex crimes changed his plea to guilty Friday morning.

Scott Warzecha, who was fired from the department in November, admitted to recording a video of a minor.

“I set up my phone in the bathroom to use as a camera,” he said in response to the district court judge.

“She would have been in a state of undress at the time, Your Honor, and we believe that the facts as we understand them would allow the state to make a compelling case to a jury,” added Defense Attorney Justin Vinje.

The Change of Plea hearing, held over Zoom, resulted in the consolidation of two C Felony Surreptitious Intrusion charges into one. The former K9 handler pled guilty to that, as well as an A Felony charge, Use of a minor in a sexual performance.

The two charges, together, carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

Warzecha remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing. In the meantime, the district court judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation.