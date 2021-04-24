Former Mandan official charged with identity theft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Mandan official has been charged with identity theft for allegedly paying utility bills with money taken from a 92-year-old woman’s account.

64-year-old Robert Christensen of Bismarck faces two felony charges of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and theft. According to a police affidavit, Christensen made seven Montana-Dakota Utilities payments from the woman’s account between 2017 and 2020 totaling nearly $2,000.

Authorities have not said who the woman is or explain how she and Christian might be connected. Christensen served on the Mandan City Commission from 1991 to 1996 and was a Morton County commissioner from 1999 until 2006. He ran unsuccessfully for Mandan School Board in 2008.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News