Former Mandan official charged with identity theft

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Mandan official has been charged with identity theft for allegedly paying utility bills with money taken from a 92-year-old woman’s account.

64-year-old Robert Christensen of Bismarck faces two felony charges of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and theft. According to a police affidavit, Christensen made seven Montana-Dakota Utilities payments from the woman’s account between 2017 and 2020 totaling nearly $2,000.

Authorities have not said who the woman is or explain how she and Christian might be connected. Christensen served on the Mandan City Commission from 1991 to 1996 and was a Morton County commissioner from 1999 until 2006. He ran unsuccessfully for Mandan School Board in 2008.