MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new library director is needed in one city, after the resignation of its former director.

On Thursday, Janet Anderson had her last shift as the Minot Public Library director. She’s served in that role since 2015.

She has a new dual role as the UND Northwest campus clinical librarian and director of the Trinity Health Library.

Anderson wrote in a post on the Minot Public Library’s Facebook Page, that the Minot Public Library welcomes everyone and if you aren’t using the resources, you should start.

She also reflected on the people she’s worked with and the people in the community she’s met at the library.

Anderson ended the Facebook post by saying she will be helping the library part-time for a little while and also using the services they offer.

The library director position is open for applications until April 17.