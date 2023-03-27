BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The University of Mary has officially named its new head coach, former NFL safety, Shann Schillinger. The news came this morning at a press conference held by UMary to announce the signing.

Schillinger was born and raised in Baker, Montana where he attended and played football at Baker High School, leading his team to 49-1 career record as a quarterback and safety.

18 DEC 2009: Aaron Ball (25) of Villanova University runs the ball against Shann Schillinger (39) of the University of Montana during the Division I Men’s Football Championship held at Finley Stadium hosted by University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN. Villanova defeated Montana 23-21 for the national title. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Following high school, Schillinger attended the University of Montana where he shined as a safety for the Grizzlies which helped lead him to become a 6th-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

SEATTLE – OCTOBER 02: Safety Shann Schillinger #39 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 2, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Schillinger played for the Falcons until 2013 when he then signed with the Tennessee Titans, playing only one game before he was released.

The following year, Schillinger changed directions and became a coach, going to Dickinson State and being named the wide receiver and special teams coach for a year before jumping over to the University of Nebraska to serve as an assistant special teams coach.

Then in 2016, Schillinger returned to his alma mater and signed on as the team’s defensive backs/safeties coach, where he would serve through the 2021 season.

Finally, he joined Mississippi State as a defensive analyst and then served as an assistant football coach for Bismarck High School this past season.

The 36-year-old now takes over a Marauders program that hasn’t seen a winning season since 2013 when they went 6-5.