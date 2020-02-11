Former NFL Player Turned Mentor

Giving back to the community is the goal of two Indigenous Americans.

Motivational speaker and enrolled citizen of the MHA Nation, Chance Rush, along with NFL player-turned speaker, Levi Horn, are looking to make a difference within Native American communities across the state.

Rush is an enrolled citizen of the Northern Cheyenne nation. He played in the NFL for three years; two for the Bears and one for the Vikings.

After playing in the league, he went back to school and studied counseling which he uses to motivate Native youth.

“That’s why I’m so invested in this work because I know there’s a little Levi out there who’s scared, who’s seen a lot of trauma, who has to go over these obstacles. And if I could give this kid some words and helps him be a little bit more positive, let’s him see the light at the end of the tunnel, that’s why I go out there and give it my best. And I try to give as much as possible,” shared Horn.

This is part of a larger initiative created by Rush and his wife, Tyler English-Rush, of the Muscogee Creek Nation.

They come to the state every month talking to crowds of all ages.