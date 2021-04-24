Former North Dakota author giving away free books to indigenous people

A former North Dakota author is using his new book to help encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations on reservations nationwide.

While data show Native Americans are getting vaccinated at a higher rate compared to other races, they’re still one of the hardest-hit groups when it comes to the virus, according to the CDC.

In an effort to continue curbing the spread, Kevin D. Miller is giving away free copies of his book to all indigenous people who prove they received their vaccination.

Miller says his book “White Skies Black Mingo,” is based on Native American culture which influenced him to take a deeper look into their health and well-being.

“The native communities have been hit hard and we just really want to try to do something to encourage them to get their vaccination and offer them a book, my book, that is a really good book that positively portrays the natives,” Miller said.

