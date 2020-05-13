Former rockstar helps on frontlines of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Trevor Hurst was a Canadian rockstar in the early 90s and was the lead singer for the rock band Econoline Crush.

“We had a platinum record with our second record and third record and then in the early 2000s we toured with bands like KISS, Green Day, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper,” Hurst said.

With quite the track record in music around the world, it was the illness and death of his mother that brought him home to the flatlands of Manitoba and what inspired him to seek a new purpose in giving back to the community.

“I went back to school about six years ago to be a nurse, working at facilities in North Dakota and Manitoba, but the whole time I was still playing music and writing songs,” Hurst said.

Hurst says that helping others medically took all his attention away from music, and now with the COVID-19 pandemic, his nursing career hasn’t slowed down.

“As it is being a nurse, there’s a lot of situations where some infections are resistant to antibiotics, and that causes a risk, so just think about you have all these other risks every day and now you have COVID-19 and they’re not giving you enough protective equipment,” he said.

He says it’s become overwhelming having the fear of possibly bringing the coronavirus home to his family.

“It’s tough times, it’s really tough times,” Hurst said, but getting back to his first love, music, has seemed to make all the emotions of stress and fear go away.

“Sometimes I say it’s my religion, it is, but it isn’t, but music is magic and it’s definitely my church,” he said.

Since getting back into music, Hurst and the old band Econoline Crush have reunited, making a song dedicated to all frontline COVID-19 workers and the amazing work that they have contributed.

“I feel I can have an impact as a nurse to a dozen people or maybe a couple of dozen people, but as a musician, I may be able to reach hundreds or thousands and that is what got me back into it,” Hurst said.

“It’s amazing to see this because no one ever thought that this was going to happen, so there are no rulebooks to it, so if you need to chill and hang out and kind of restart and that feels good for you, let that be good for you,” mentor Brittany Wilber said.

