Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Bismarck oil conference

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference Thursday by commenting on the state’s oil industry.

The former CIA director and president of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment company in Kansas, commended the state’s oil producers, many of whom were in attendance. Pompeo criticized efforts to limit fossil fuels to address climate change, calling it a “religion of the left.”

He also says the recent cyberattack on the Colonial pipeline likely came from Russia — but pointed out China as one of the biggest threats today.

“We reentered the Paris Peace Accords. The Chinese Communist Party was applauding. They have no intention of complying even with their silly promises for 2050 and 2060. Make no mistake about it. They welcome the United States abandoning the competition for producing energy around the world. We cannot allow that to go on,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo was the final speaker in a lineup of several other oil industry leaders who met this week at the Bismarck Event Center.