Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak at Williston Basin Petroleum Conference

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference on May 13, organizers say.

Most recently, Pompeo served as Secretary of State in the Trump administration. Before that, he served as head of the Central Intelligence Agency. Prior to the CIA, Pompeo served South Central Kansas for six years in Congress.

During his tenure as Secretary of State, Pompeo oversaw the nation’s emergence as an energy exporter.

“We are excited to welcome Secretary Pompeo to WBPC this year,” said North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness. “He has an energy background and understands the important role our domestic energy industry plays in supporting our national security.”

The 2021 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference will be held May 11-13 at the Bismarck Event Center.

This year, the conference will feature over 70 speakers and presenters sharing insights on the latest issues impacting oil and natural gas development and what the future holds for the Williston Basin.

Since 1952, the Petroleum Council has been the primary voice of the oil and gas industry in North Dakota. The council represents more than 700 companies involved in all aspects of the oil and gas industry.

For more information on the event, the speakers, the conference sessions and more, click here.