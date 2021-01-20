Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp attends inauguration

Fellow North Dakotan and former Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp attended her seventh presidential inauguration earlier Wednesday.

After witnessing the capitol riots two weeks ago, many were concerned about how events would play out.

Thankfully, it was seen as a peaceful and hopeful day for our nation.

Senator Heitkamp says North Dakotans should be open and welcoming to this new administration.
She also thinks we should take President Joe Biden’s remarks seriously.

“When Joe Biden said, ‘I want to be a president for everyone in America, even if you didn’t vote for me’ we’re going to hold him to account for those words. Hopefully have an opportunity to provide some input as it relates to making sure working families don’t get left behind,” said Heitkamp.

Heitkamp says she hopes the Biden-Harris administration will focus on getting the pandemic under control.

