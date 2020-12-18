Coronavirus
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19

FILE – This 2013 file photo shows Jesse Taken Alive of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe testifying in Bismarck, N.D., before the Task Force on American Indian Children Exposed To Violence. Family members say the former chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has died after contracting COVID-19, not long after his wife passed away from the coronavirus. Sixty-five-year-old Jesse “Jay” Taken Alive was hospitalized in late October and died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 according to his brother, Virgil Taken Alive. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Family members say the former chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has died after contracting COVID-19, not long after his wife passed away from the coronavirus.

Sixty-five-year-old Jesse “Jay” Taken Alive was hospitalized in late October and died Monday, according to his brother, Virgil Taken Alive.

According to an obituary, his 64-year-old wife Cheryl Taken Alive died Nov. 11.

Jesse Taken Alive won a seat on the tribal council in 1991 and spent 24 years in tribal government, serving as its chairman from 1993 to 1997.

He taught Lakota culture and language at a school in McLaughlin until he became ill.

