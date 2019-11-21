Fort Abraham Lincoln Campgrounds Close

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is already preparing for a wet season ahead, closing their campground until next year.

The campground, running along the Missouri River, is already experiencing some flooding with water coming up through the ground.

Crews could be seen already removing vending machines, electric boxes, tables and even cabins, trying to cut down on the damages to the park.

One of the reasons for the rising water is the release of dams at the top of both the Heart and Missouri Rivers that run along the park.

“Well, we’re saturated. We’ve had, I think it’s 12 inches or more of precipitation this year than normal. So our campground is soggy the way it is. And also, the river has been high for so long we’re unable to dry it out. So we’ve got a very muddy campground. We’ve got water standing,” said Fort Abraham Lincoln Park Manager Dan Schelske.

He said they have been working on draining the park through a drainage system they created, but now the river has flooded through that hole.

Campers will not be able to set up tents again until May 1st.