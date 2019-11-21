Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Fort Abraham Lincoln Campgrounds Close

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is already preparing for a wet season ahead, closing their campground until next year.

The campground, running along the Missouri River, is already experiencing some flooding with water coming up through the ground.

Crews could be seen already removing vending machines, electric boxes, tables and even cabins, trying to cut down on the damages to the park.

One of the reasons for the rising water is the release of dams at the top of both the Heart and Missouri Rivers that run along the park.

“Well, we’re saturated. We’ve had, I think it’s 12 inches or more of precipitation this year than normal. So our campground is soggy the way it is. And also, the river has been high for so long we’re unable to dry it out. So we’ve got a very muddy campground. We’ve got water standing,” said Fort Abraham Lincoln Park Manager Dan Schelske.

He said they have been working on draining the park through a drainage system they created, but now the river has flooded through that hole.

Campers will not be able to set up tents again until May 1st.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge