Fort Abraham Lincoln Lights Blockhouse

A blockhouse seen from miles away, was lit up tonight…as a part of a night of festivities.

As a part of the North Dakota state parks’ 12 month, 12 hikes challenge, Fort abraham lincoln state park hosted a night with all the trimmings.

Beginning with a 2 mile hike up to the blockhouse, to kick off their holiday season with a lighting tradition.

Afterwards, you could see a line out the door, full of hikers all waiting on their cup of hot chocolate, before heading over to hang out by the campfire and warm up.

“We’ve got our fire going on, after the hike everyone could warm up. We’ve got our hot chocolate bar, just to kind of have some good comradery. Community gathering,” shares Matt Schanador, the event coordinator for Fort Abraham Lincoln.

People who completed the 12 month, 12 hikes challenge were awarded an annual pass to North Dakota State Parks for 2020.