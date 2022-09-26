MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is a place where people of all ages can come and enjoy the history of the area.

One can dive into the past and check out the history of the area by investigating artifacts at the Visitor Center which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are a number of hiking trails around the area and even though winter is on the way, the trails are still open to the public, you just have to put your snowshoes on.

The Scouts Trail System is the longest trail in the State Park running 8.75 miles long. The other trails are only about a mile or two. The shortest trail is Bob Tailed Pass which goes .88 miles.

Visitors are able to stay overnight in the park either in a cabin or one of the hundreds of campsites that line up along the river.

Also, if you’re looking for a beautiful venue for a wedding or birthday party, visitors are able to rent out The Commissary Great Room at a cost.

The multipurpose room is available year-round and features beautiful scenery overlooking the Missouri River.

Another interesting amenity of the State Park is that it is one of the state’s designated horse parks.

There are 8 corrals where people are welcome to bring their gentle giants along with them camping and take them on the trails.

So whether you want to fish, camp, hike, or bike, Fort Abraham Lincoln is the place to be.