Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park hosts Cardio and Coffee series

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has been brewing up a specialty trail running series, Cardio and Coffee, for the past four years.

The series runs five Saturdays this summer and the event begins with a four mile run in the park. Afterwards runners get to enjoy a specialty roast coffee from Coal Country Coffee in Mandan. The event features a different route and roast every week.

“We have some of the beautiful mornings out here with the rising sun over the Missouri River, Heart River areas,” assistant park manager Matt Schanandore said. “So it is just an epic way to really experience North Dakota’s outdoors.”

Runners of any experience are welcome. For more information on the event head over to their website. https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/events/cardio-coffee-2021