Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park practices social distancing with hike

Fort Abraham Lincoln State park is extending their once a month hikes.

Through the pandemic the state park put all of its activities and services on hold.

One of the activities being their monthly themed hike.

This month, their mother’s day themed hike will be a bit different.

They have extended it from one day to all month as a way to practice social distancing.

“Normally we have well over a hundred something people on guided hike here in the park for our monthly hikes. So by designing the hike this way and making it all month long allows people to come out in their smaller family household group to participate in the hike. And still have kind of that feeling being part of a much larger activity that’s taking place in the North Dakota, at Fort Abraham Lincoln state park here,” shares Matt Schanandore the Interpretive & Events Director for Fort Lincoln.

The park began opening up in phases starting back on May first, with their day use of the campgrounds along the Missouri river.