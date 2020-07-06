Live Now
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park voted 2nd best park in the Midwest

North Dakota has great state parks, but Fort Abraham Lincoln seems to be standing above the rest these days. A popular blog called “Travel with Sara” voted the State Park second on a list of 10 state parks in the midwest.

Fort Lincoln is south of Mandan and is known for its hiking and biking trails, the Custer House and earth lodges. Many people spend their summer camping there, enjoying the historic attractions the area has to offer. What’s new this year are the digital tours and their campfire and history programs.

“The combination of the history end of it and the nature end of it where you can just get out and enjoy the great outdoors along the Heart and Missouri river. The combination of those two things is just fantastic,” said Maureen Trnka, Assistant Park Manager.

The park is still taking safety precautions due to COVID-19 and encourages people to keep their distance and follow all the CDC guidelines.

