MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Things are starting to look scary in our area. That’s because Fort Abraham Lincoln is getting ready for this year’s Haunted Fort.

The annual tradition features three different haunted houses within the reconstructed historic military buildings that once made up old Fort Abraham Lincoln.

The group has scary days and not scary days for the little ones.

Haunted Fort is an intense and scary Halloween experience at Fort Abraham Lincoln and they do not recommend children under the age of 13 during the scary nights.

Any child under the age of six will not be allowed entrance into the Haunted Fort event.

The Darkness Unleashed must be 16 years of age or older to attend.

Tickets are now available on Friday and the haunted houses and not-so-scary events start next weekend.