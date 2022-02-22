The MHA Emergency Operations Center held its first blood drive, which brought the community and first responders together.

Community members were invited to the first Battle of the Badges in New Town to show their support for Fort Berthold first responders.

“The purpose is to supply for the national blood shortage and contribute to our community members as well as local hospitals,” said Public Information Officer Nyamka Reese.

Donors had a choice of donating for either Team Fire and EMT, or Team Police.

One donor says he donates to be a good role model.

“I met my 10-year-old daughter for school and I told her I was gonna wear a short sleeve shirt today because I was gonna donate blood,” said Bill Swaney. “And I think it’s important to set a good example for her to be a good person.”

Another donor says she donates because it saves lives and helps loved ones, just like her grandma.

“My grandma had a bleeding disorder and she used to get transfusions frequently,” said Ayla Salamanca. “And I started donating because this is my way to thank the people who helped her.”

She says people shouldn’t be afraid to donate blood.



“It doesn’t take a lot to do something big for somebody. And it’s just a small prick and you get snacks at the end,” said Salamanca, with a laugh.

In addition to collecting blood, the drive also served as a way to bring the community and first responders together.



“Their responsibility is huge in the community so for us to provide that moral support and getting the community together to get to know them, kinda having that positive interaction is a very important thing,” said Reese.

Twenty-six people came out to donate and Team Fire and EMT members got the most donations. They will get a trophy and a catered dinner.

The Director of the MHA Emergency Operations Center says the Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held annually.