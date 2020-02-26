Fort Berthold Housing Authority completes Phase 1 of housing development

MHA Nation along with the Fort Berthold Housing Authority set out on a mission to revitalize each segment in the reservation — and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

“It is an eyesore. When you come into town and any part of the segment and you see these homes that are not being taken care of,” said Noreen Twocrow, Parshall resident.

Twocrow has lived in Parshall since the late ’70s and has seen the change over the years. When she first moved to the area she was fortunate enough to receive a home through the Fort Berthold Housing Authority.

“When I first saw these homes and they were coming up, I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if I could get one?'” saidTwocrow.

And she did. For over 30 years she has lived in the same home, and now with the help from new federal funding and tribal dollars, she’s getting a brand new one.

She said, “I just received notice a couple of weeks ago I was eligible for a new home, which I was very glad to hear.”

Last year, the Fort Berthold Housing Authority started Phase 1 of its housing development initiative to replace homes that are not livable.

“We wanted to change that scenery to kind of bring up that economic development in each of the communities,” said Coby Rabbithead, of the housing authority.

Phase 1 brought five homes for low-income families to each community: White Shield, Parshall, Twin Buttes, New Town, Four Bears and Mandaree. But they aren’t stopping there.

“We have a Phase 2 part of the project and bids went out today. We’re going to do 48 units in all six segments,” added Toni Parisien, Executive Director.

With a new $4.2 million dollar received from HUD, the housing authority can continue to build homes and change lives.

“It’s so nice for us to be able to get theses homes. We’re so fortunate,” added Twocrow.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to be completed around this time next year. There are already talks of Phase 3 that will bring more than 100 homes to the MHA Nation.