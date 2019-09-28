Fort Berthold is Building a Healthier Community

The Diabetes Program is hosting their annual Diabetes conference November sixth from FIVE to SEVEN at Fort Barry’s Casino and Lodge and anyone in the community is welcome to join in the conversation.

The goal is to promote awareness for diabetes and provide opportunities for health education.



November is National Diabetes Month and this year the program plans to begin a new initiative that could benefit everyone in the community and help them live healthier lives.

We spoke with Shelby Stein, Community Dietician at Fort Berthold Diabetes Program and she said this. “We’re going to be focusing a lot of our efforts on improving access to healthy, fresh, nutritious foods in our communities. One of our major projects is we’re going to be starting a green house initiative in all communities on Fort Berthold and then working our way to do some other various activities revolving around healthy eating and nutritious foods.”

Other members of the program believe this will decrease the rate of diabetes in the community.