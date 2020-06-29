Fort Berthold Reservation native will be inducted in the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame

A North Dakota native is making history by being inducted in the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Melvin Klaudt was born on the Fort Berthold Reservation. He grew up singing and performing with his siblings and parents in their family band– the Klaudt Indian Family.

He lives in Atlanta now and still performs, but as a solo act.

Klaudt was nominated by his peers and says the way he found out was a day he won’t soon forget.

“I got a call on my birthday, my 87th birthday on June 5. It was kind of an amazing thing that I got the call that I was going to be inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame on my 87th birthday,” Klaudt said.

He will be inducted in on September 29 in Tennessee.