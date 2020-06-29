Fort Berthold Reservation native will be inducted in the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A North Dakota native is making history by being inducted in the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Melvin Klaudt was born on the Fort Berthold Reservation. He grew up singing and performing with his siblings and parents in their family band– the Klaudt Indian Family.

He lives in Atlanta now and still performs, but as a solo act.

Klaudt was nominated by his peers and says the way he found out was a day he won’t soon forget. 

“I got a call on my birthday, my 87th birthday on June 5. It was kind of an amazing thing that I got the call that I was going to be inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame on my 87th birthday,” Klaudt said.

He will be inducted in on September 29 in Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Pets and Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets and Heat"

Police Phone Shortcut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Phone Shortcut"

A-fib Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-fib Treatment"

Hot Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Days"

Yoga for Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga for Mental Health"

Fireworks Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Sales"

Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

drought troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "drought troubles"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

West Nile Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Virus"

Southern Gospel Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Gospel Hall of Fame"

Belcourt Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Mass Testing"

Tyve Bulliner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyve Bulliner"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Top Plays 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

Community discusses racial inequality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News

Don't Miss