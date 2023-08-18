GARRISON, N.D. (KXNET) — The sounds of nature really seem to come alive as the sun goes down. And that’s the idea behind an evening walk happening this weekend.

On Saturday, Fort Stevenson State Park is hosting a sensory hike.

It’s one of the themed hikes they offer every year.

On the hike, park workers say you will experience how nocturnal animals find their way around and how they adapt to their environment.

It is a simulation of how nocturnal animals use their senses during the nighttime hours.

“We will have basically five stations set up with each station focusing on a sense. Your ability to see, your ability to hear, all the senses that we have. The five senses see, smell, touch, taste, all of them. There will be stations set up where there will be individuals that will kind of walk you through what is happening what we are doing,” said Chad Trautman, the park manager of Fort Stevenson State Park.

Anyone is welcome to join.

Trautman adds they do the hikes in 15-minute increments.