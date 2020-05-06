Fort Stevenson State Park working toward re-opening

This Saturday, 12 out of the 13 state parks will be open.

No-service camping, fishing, swim beaches, trails and dog parks are all available, but everything else will wait until Memorial Day weekend.

“This year with the COVID stuff it’s really important being outdoors and it’s so important for your physical and mental health and we’re just ready to offer that,” North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department Public Information Officer Kristin Byram said.

All daily and annual permits must be purchased online before you visit any park.

