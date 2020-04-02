Fort Yates Grocery Store Owner Gives Back

A grocery store owner in Fort Yates is doing his part by giving back to the community.

One of only two grocery stores on the Standing Rock Reservation is giving away groceries to residents of the community.

Mike Dowling along with some volunteers put together some bags of groceries to give to those in need during this time.

He did it two days in a row; the first day in Fort Yates and the second day in the community of Cannon Ball.

“It’s really easy for everyone to drive to Bismarck and go to your big stores. But I think we provide a very essential role in this community and I try to do as much as I can to give back. There’s a lot of elders out here and a lot of other people who just don’t have the means to Bismarck, Mandan,” said Dowling.

White Buffalo Foods has seen more residents shopping locally, as they are traveling less to surrounding cities to go grocery shopping.